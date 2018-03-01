MOVES- UBS, AIG, BNP Paribas, Houlihan Lokey

March 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP

UBS has appointed Yankun Hou to head its general industrials group in Asia-Pacific.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

Ignacio Blasco has been appointed managing director to Houlihan Lokey’s Madrid office working in capital markets advisory, a business line that the debt restructuring specialist has been developing.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP

The U.S insurer said it would appoint Naohiro Mouri as its chief auditor, replacing Donna DeMaio, who is taking up the role of global chief operating officer, general insurance.

SOCAR TRADING

The Geneva-based subsidiary of Azeri state energy company Socar has hired Kevin Hazell to lead its light-end oil trading desk, a source familiar with the matter said.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas has undertaken a big reshuffle of its global markets business.

PEACEABLE STREET CAPITAL

The company named Robert Nadler as executive vice president and managing director. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bangalore)