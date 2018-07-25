FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES- UBS, Barclays, Lazard, Jadian, LLoyds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Sons Ltd

Butterfield Private Bank has appointed Brian Balleine as its new regional head to drive their business in the Asia region.

UBS Group AG

UBS has poached two ECM bankers from JP Morgan as it looks to build out its Asian equities team following a reorganization earlier this year.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Uzair Burney has left Lloyds Banking Group, where he was associate director on the bond syndicate and high-yield capital markets desks, according to sources.

Jadian Inc

The investment firm appointed Andrew Fredman and James Walker as partners

Lazard Ltd

Lazard has hired former RBC banker Henry Michaels as a senior adviser for financial institutions in North America, based in New York.

Barclays Plc

Barclays has hired former JP Morgan banker Rob Jeffries to head its coverage and advisory business for chemicals in its corporate and investment bank, based in New York. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
