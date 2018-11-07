MOVES- UBS, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, HSBC

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS

UBS has poached Wendy Liu from Nomura for the newly created role of head of China strategy, Refinitiv IFR reported

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

J.P. Morgan Private Bank named Alex Wolf as head of its client investment strategy in Asia.

HSBC

HSBC has hired five analysts in London as part of a push to expand coverage of small and mid-sized companies, and appointed a new head of small and mid-cap research for Asia Pacific, Refinitiv IFR reported

MEDIOLANUM ASSET MANAGEMENT

Mediolanum named David Holohan as its senior equity investment strategist.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company named Sonja Laud as its deputy chief investment officer. (Compiled by Soundarya J)