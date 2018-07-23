MOVES-UBS, KPMG, JP Morgan, BlueMountain, GAM, Wilshire

(Adds Wilshire, UBS, National Holdings, BlueMountain, GAM Investments and PJ Solomon)
July 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The Swiss bank confirmed a top manager from its wealth management division will leave the bank at the end of the year.
Dean Hickey, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s head of utilities and infrastructure investment banking for Australia, has left to join JP Morgan, IFR reported.
GF Holdings (Hong Kong) has appointed Tang Xiaodong as chief executive officer, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
The Zurich-based asset manager said it has appointed Maggie Gresio as managing director of business development to cover the institutional market in the United States.
The investment banking and asset management firm said it appointed Henry Kaplan as president and chief operating officer of its unit, National Asset Management Inc.
The professional services firm in UK said it named Mary O’Connor to the role of chief risk officer.
The company also appointed Jorge Morley-Smith as a director to its asset management tax team.
The audit and advisory firm in UK names Sarah Isted as the new leader of its financial services risk and regulation (FSRR) practice.
The asset manager said it has appointed Ameya Agge and Matt Jameson as senior investing professionals to execute healthcare-related private investments.
The financial services firm said it appointed Suehyun Kim and Rebekah Chow to the team at its unit, Wilshire Funds Management.
The specialty insurer, a unit of Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Stephen Quinton to the role of class underwriter, kidnap and ransom (K&R), effective Sept. 3.
The boutique investment bank said it hired Michael Gottschalk, a consumer investment banker at rival investment bank Rothschild, as a partner and managing director. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)