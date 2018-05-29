MOVES-UBS, MUFJ, Amundi

May 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP The Swiss bank said it hired Britain’s former representative to the European Commission, Jonathan Hill, to advise corporate customers about Brexit. MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC The world’s fifth-largest bank has hired Susan Tether as head of corporate communications for EMEA and international securities, excluding Japan. AMUNDI The asset manager said appointed Stanislas Pottier as its chief responsible investment officer. (Compiled by Munsif Vengattil)