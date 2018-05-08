FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018

MOVES- UBS Wealth, BMO Global Asset, Hermes Investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The financial firm said it had established a new High-Net-Worth (HNW) team in London furthering its UK expansion, amid continued strong growth in client numbers and net new money. UBS Wealth Management appointed Karan Sejpal, former head of its North West and Yorkshire offices, as the head of the newly formed HNW team.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The global investment manager said it has appointed Beate Meyer as the director, regional sales (intermediary) for Germany and Austria.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm announced two new hires to its Fixed Income team. Stephane Michel has been appointed as senior portfolio manager and Andrew Lennox as asset backed securities portfolio manager.

SAXO BANK GROUP

The trading and investment firm said it named Steve Weller as the chief executive officer of the Middle East and North Africa region.

Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru

Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru
