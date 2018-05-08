MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

(Adds Invesco, updates Saxo Bank)

May 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The financial firm said it had established a new High-Net-Worth team in London furthering its UK expansion, amid continued strong growth in client numbers and net new money. The company named Karan Sejpal, former head of its North West and Yorkshire offices, as the head of the newly formed team.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The global investment manager said it has appointed Beate Meyer as the director, regional sales (intermediary) for Germany and Austria.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm announced two new hires to its fixed income team. Stephane Michel has been appointed as senior portfolio manager and Andrew Lennox as asset backed securities portfolio manager.

SAXO BANK GROUP

Steve Weller, global head of FX at Sberbank, has been appointed chief executive of Middle East and North Africa for Danish lender the trading and investment firm.

INVESCO LTD

The investment management firm named Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager within its London-based fixed income team, effective May 8. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)