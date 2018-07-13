MOVES-UBS, Zurich Insurance, eToro

July 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss bank has recently hired two LatAm bankers from Deutsche Bank as it looks to bolster its talent pool, according to a memo seen by IFR.

ZURICH INSURANCE CO

The unit of Zurich Insurance Group AG named Enrico Bertagna as head of managing general agents network for commercial insurance.

ETORO

The global investment platform said it has appointed Lord Fink as a special adviser to the business globally. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu)