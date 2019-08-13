MOVES- UniCredit, Far East Consortium International, Intermediate Capital Group

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UNICREDIT SPA

** Kai Wolter has joined Italy’s biggest bank as managing director, head of sovereigns, supranationals and agencies trading, according to his LinkedIn profile, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD

** HSBC’s former Asia co-head of equity capital markets Alexis Adamczyk has joined the property developer, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP

** Asset manager has named Alex Jones as the head of its U.S. Private Wealth Solutions to develop business relationships with family offices and wealth managers. (Compiled by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)