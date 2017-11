Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC

The London-listed business information group appointed Jan Babiak as an independent non-executive director.

MORGAN STANLEY

Ben Adubi has left Deutsche Bank to join Morgan Stanley’s public sector syndicate team, according to three sources familiar with the matter.