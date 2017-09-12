MOVES- US Bancorp, TPG Capital, Barclays, Global Bankers Insurance Group, UBS

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

US Bancorp

The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp named Rod Dolan as its national head of business owner advisory services.

GLOBAL BANKERS INSURANCE GROUP

A unit of privately held Eli Global, has appointed Matteo Castelvetri as managing director for Europe.

TPG CAPITAL

Private equity firm said it hired former Starwood Hotels and Resorts chief executive officer Frits van Paasschen as a senior adviser to help boost the firm’s consumer investment portfolio.

BARCLAYS PLC

The UK-based bank has appointed investment banker Lisa Francis as chief executive of its private bank in the UK and Ireland, tasked with growing the business.

CLSA LTD

The investment firm has hired Andy Siow as executive director and head of fixed income syndicate, effective September 8.

UBS GROUP AG

The Switzerland-based investment bank as appointed Catherine Cai executive vice chairman of its investment bank, according to a memo IFR has seen. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)