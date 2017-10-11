MOVES- Venbrook Group, Harvest Global, Pine River Capital, Credit Suisse

(Adds Venbrook Group LLC, Harvest Global Investments, Pine River Capital Management LP)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

VENBROOK GROUP LLC

The independent insurance brokerage and services firm appointed Lee Exton as managing director of employee benefits and total rewards.

HARVEST GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

The Asian and Chinese markets specialist asset manager appointed Regis Dale chief executive and Angela Wang vice president of business development in its New York office.

PINE RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

Pine River wrote to investors last week that Colin Teichholtz, a partner and fixed income expert who joined the firm in 2011, will be leaving this weekend, a person who saw Pine River’s letter to investors about the departure said.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank has elevated two of its senior bankers in Asia, naming one as chairman of its Hong Kong operations and promoting another to CEO for Greater China, IFR reported.

ING GROEP NV

The Dutch bank has hired Eddy Henning as head of corporate client coverage for transaction services and head of corporate finance for Asia, effective Jan. 1, IFR reported.

BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI

The head of Banque Saudi Fransi’s corporate bank is leaving the bank, sources familiar with the matter said.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP

The private equity firm appointed Mark Wood as an operating partner to assess investment opportunities in the insurance and financial services sectors.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The UK-based financial services group said it made two appointments in its commercial banking division, including naming a new managing director of global transaction banking.

SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The international real estate investment manager appointed Marco Zorzetto as director, transactions, in its Italian team.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed Mike Craston non-executive director, effective immediately, and also named him chairman of the board of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd, effective Nov. 17. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)