MOVES-Vitol, Natixis, JP Morgan

Global commodity trader Vitol has hired Roy Kim as a naphtha trader at its Singapore office following the departure of two key traders, three market sources said on Tuesday.
Natixis announced two appointments in its coverage division, with one external hire and another internal promotion, Refinitiv IFR reported.
Alex Yuen, an executive director in JP Morgan’s equity capital markets division, has resigned from the bank, according to people familiar with the situation, Refinitiv IFR reported.
Emerging markets investment bank Renaissance Capital has promoted Dmitry Gladkov, previously global head of financing, to acting global head of investment banking. (Compiled by Soundarya J)