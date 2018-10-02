MOVES-Vitol, Natixis, JP Morgan

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

VITOL

Global commodity trader Vitol has hired Roy Kim as a naphtha trader at its Singapore office following the departure of two key traders, three market sources said on Tuesday.

NATIXIS

Natixis announced two appointments in its coverage division, with one external hire and another internal promotion, Refinitiv IFR reported.

JP MORGAN

Alex Yuen, an executive director in JP Morgan’s equity capital markets division, has resigned from the bank, according to people familiar with the situation, Refinitiv IFR reported.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

Emerging markets investment bank Renaissance Capital has promoted Dmitry Gladkov, previously global head of financing, to acting global head of investment banking. (Compiled by Soundarya J)