Company News
August 1, 2019 / 1:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

MOVES- Wells Fargo, Amazon, Instinet

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank said it has created a new role dedicated to consumer satisfaction and remediation, as the San Francisco-based bank continues to work through fallout of a scandal that erupted nearly three years ago.

AMAZON.COM INC

The online retailer said a top executive who oversees business development and digital entertainment would take a one-year sabbatical starting in 2020.

INSTINET

The electronic trading platform owned by Nomura, has hired David Fellah as head of international quantitative trading strategy, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below