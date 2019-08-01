MOVES- Wells Fargo, Amazon, Instinet

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank said it has created a new role dedicated to consumer satisfaction and remediation, as the San Francisco-based bank continues to work through fallout of a scandal that erupted nearly three years ago.

AMAZON.COM INC

The online retailer said a top executive who oversees business development and digital entertainment would take a one-year sabbatical starting in 2020.

INSTINET

The electronic trading platform owned by Nomura, has hired David Fellah as head of international quantitative trading strategy, reported IFR, a Refinitiv news service (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)