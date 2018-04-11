MOVES-Wells Fargo, BlueMountain Capital, Mariner, Aksia, Cushman & Wakefield, Rosenthal Collins

(Adds Wells Fargo, BlueMountain Capital, Mariner)
April 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The financial group named Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive Dawson Her Many Horses as senior vice president and senior relationship manager to American Indian/Alaska Native governments and tribally owned enterprises.
The investment adviser named Winton Capital executive Mark Curtis as global head of sales and marketing.
The alternative asset management firm named Sanket Patel as portfolio manager of global equity investments.
The portfolio advisory firm appointed former Barclays executive Ilya Riskin as senior analyst on the investment research team in New York.
The global real estate services firm named former CBRE executive Louise Bonham as head of asset services UK.
The futures clearing firm named Steve Ivey as executive vice president & chief risk officer.
Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli