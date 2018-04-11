MOVES-Wells Fargo, BlueMountain Capital, Mariner, Aksia, Cushman & Wakefield, Rosenthal Collins

(Adds Wells Fargo, BlueMountain Capital, Mariner)

April 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The financial group named Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive Dawson Her Many Horses as senior vice president and senior relationship manager to American Indian/Alaska Native governments and tribally owned enterprises.

MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

The investment adviser named Winton Capital executive Mark Curtis as global head of sales and marketing.

BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The alternative asset management firm named Sanket Patel as portfolio manager of global equity investments.

AKSIA

The portfolio advisory firm appointed former Barclays executive Ilya Riskin as senior analyst on the investment research team in New York.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

The global real estate services firm named former CBRE executive Louise Bonham as head of asset services UK.

ROSENTHAL COLLINS GROUP LLC (RCG)

The futures clearing firm named Steve Ivey as executive vice president & chief risk officer.