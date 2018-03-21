MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart

March 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

Chris Marschall has been appointed head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at the unit of Credit Agricole SA , Reuters IFR reported.

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

The bank has appointed Michael Correa general manager for Asia Pacific, effective immediately, Reuters IFR reported.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has reorganized reporting lines for its commercial banking and private banking businesses after Anna Marrs quit as CEO of the business in south Asia, Reuters IFR reported.

THOMAS MILLER P&I

The insurer named Andrew Taylor chief executive officer, replacing Hugo Wynn-Williams.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has rehired Alexis Maskell as co-head of its alternative assets group in Europe, Middle East and Africa, to lead its dealings with private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds in the region, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)