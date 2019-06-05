Findel scraps menswear rollout plan with Sports Direct

June 5 (Reuters) - British online retail and education business Findel has dropped plans to roll out licensed menswear in partnership with Sports Direct International after pilot runs showed that it would not be beneficial.

The company said on Wednesday it still exploring potential for access to other brands owned by Sports Direct, its largest shareholder.

Findel also posted a 17.7% rise in adjusted profit before tax, boosted by strong growth in its personal shopping platform Studio. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)