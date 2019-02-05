FinecoBank CEO sees robust net inflows in January and 2019 as a whole

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager FinecoBank expects net inflows in January and in 2019 as a whole to be robust, CEO Alessandro Foti told Reuters on Tuesday.

“In January net inflows will be robust against a market backdrop which was more complicated than a couple of months ago, the CEO said.

Foti said FinecoBank, whose top shareholder is Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit, expects net inflows to remain quantitatively robust throughout 2019.

“Qualititatively, i.e. at a mix level, it is more difficult to make estimates,” the CEO added, regarding net inflows.

Exposure to UniCredit bonds is expected to further drop in 2019, said Foti, as bond issues soon to be due will not be renewed, which in 2019 amount to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

FinecoBank CEO also confirmed the asset manager will also focus on organic growth in 2019. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, Translation by Silvia Recchimuzzi; editing by David Evans)