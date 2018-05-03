FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fingerprint Cards posts larger than expected Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday reported a larger than expected first-quarter loss, citing a continued challenging maket, but said it expected “some stabilization” in the current quarter.

The firm reported an operating loss of 175 million Swedish crowns ($19.7 million), down from the 71 million profit in the year-ago quarter, and compared with the 80 million crown loss forecast in a Reuters survey of three analysts.

$1 = 8.8902 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Johannes Hellstrom

