STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Friday reported an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter and said a challenging market would impact sales in the first quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of 26 million crowns ($2.7 million) versus a loss of 41 million in the year-ago quarter, against a 7 million profit forecast in a Reuters survey of three analysts. ($1 = 9.2985 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Anna Ringstrom)