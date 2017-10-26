FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fingerprint Cards Q3 operating profit below forecasts
October 26, 2017 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fingerprint Cards Q3 operating profit below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish biometrics firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) posted earnings below market expectations on Thursday and said delivery volumes would decline in the fourth quarter from the third due to seasonal effects.

The company warned in September its revenue would be far below market estimates in the third quarter as the industry switches to cheaper user-recognition technology.

It reported an operating profit of 52.4 million crowns ($6.4 million), lower than the 114 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll and sharply down from 767 million in the year-ago quarter.

$1 = 8.2052 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg, editing by Anna Ringstrom

