UPDATE 1-Fingerprint Cards sees volume decline ahead after Q3 profit miss

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) expects delivery volumes to fall in the fourth quarter from the third due to seasonal effects, it said on Thursday, after posting third-quarter earnings sharply below market expectations.

The Swedish company, which makes fingerprint sensors used to unlock smartphones, warned in September that its revenue would be far below market estimates in the third quarter as the industry switches to cheaper user-recognition technology.

The third quarter tends to be the strongest quarter of the year for smartphone component makers with around 10 percent higher volumes than in the fourth quarter, when smartphone sales normally peak, FPC said in its earnings report.

It has continued to reduce inventories, FPC said, although uncertainty had caused Chinese customers to adopt a cautious approach during the quarter.

Signs of consolidation in the value chain also had a negative impact on market growth and deliveries, it said.

Operating profit in the third quarter was 52.4 million crowns ($6.4 million), lower than the 114 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. It was negatively impacted by 29 million due to a production materials write-off and sales of older products at a loss.

Sales came in at 841 million, in line with the guidance from last month of between 800 million and 840 million crowns, but down from 1.86 billion in the previous year.

“We will focus on increasing efficiency and lowering costs throughout the supply chain. We are also aiming to implement a number of efficiency measures in order to reduce our costs,” FPC said.

Three profit warnings from the company since the end of 2016 have weighed on shares, which are down nearly 70 percent so far this year.