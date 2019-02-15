UPDATE 1-Sweden's FPC posts unexpected Q4 loss, warns about Q1 sales

* Q4 op loss SEK 26 mln vs expected 7 mln profit

* Sees Q1 sales hit by challenging mkt conditions (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Friday reported an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter and said challenging market conditions would hit sales in the first quarter.

Fingerprint Cards, which competes against the likes of China’s Goodix, Silicon Valley-based Synaptics and Taiwan’s Egis Technology, made its break-through in 2015 as demand for fingerprint sensors in smartphones and tablets soared.

The company reported an operating loss for the quarter of 26 million crowns ($2.7 million), against a year-ago loss of 41 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters survey of three analysts had been for a 7 million crown profit.

“I expect the situation in the global mobile market to remain challenging, which will have an impact on Fingerprints’ sales performance in the first quarter of 2019,” CEO Christian Fredrikson said in a statement.

“Q1 is also generally a seasonally weak quarter,” he added.

After losing nearly all their value since hitting record highs in 2015 amid increasing competition and price pressure, Fingerprint Cards’ shares have gained around 70 percent this year.