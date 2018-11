Nov 9 (Reuters) - Laser and optical products maker II-VI Inc said on Friday it would buy peer Finisar Corp, a major Apple Inc supplier, for about $3.2 billion.

II-VI will pay Finisar shareholders $26 per share in cash and stock, a premium of 37.7 percent to Finisar’s closing share price on Thursday. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)