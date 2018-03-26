JD Sports to buy The Finish Line of the U.S. for $558 million

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British sports and fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S. firm The Finish Line, Inc for $558 million (396 million pounds), boosting its presence in the world’s largest sportswear market.

JD Sports said it had agreed to pay $13.50 per The Finish Line share.

The Finish Line is one of the largest retailers of premium multi-branded athletic footwear, apparel and accessories in the U.S., JD said. ($1 = 0.7064 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)