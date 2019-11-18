UPDATE 1-Finnish airport workers' union calls one-day strike on Nov 25

(Adds Finnair comment, background)

HELSINKI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Finnish airport workers’ union on Monday announced a one-day strike set for November 25 in solidarity with Finnish postal service employees who have been on strike for a week.

“It will affect air traffic’s ground services, meaning catering, technical services, cargo, security checks and consequently all airlines flying to and from Finland,” Juhani Haapasaari, chairman of the Finnish Aviation Union, told Reuters.

Finnish national airline Finnair said it was still hoping the strike could be called off before next Monday.

“It would have major impacts on air traffic,” Finnair spokeswoman Johanna Joutsiniemi told Reuters, adding the company was still in the process of estimating the impact on its own operations.

Several Finnish employee unions have announced varying measures to support the postal service employees’ strike, including a decision by the Finnish Seafarers’ Union to stall in Finnish ports all passenger and cargo vessels flying the Finnish flag starting next Monday.

Starting Monday last week, some 9,000 employees of the publicly owned postal service Posti have been on a two-week strike against pay cuts, which has led to mail deliveries being interrupted ahead of the busy Christmas season.

Finland’s chief labour conciliator, Vuokko Piekkala, told public broadcaster Yle that she was hoping to present a settlement proposal for the dispute later on Monday. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Jason Neely and Peter Graff)