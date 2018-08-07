Finnish police seize large cache of firearms

HELSINKI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Finnish police said on Tuesday they had seized more than 100 guns and a large amount of ammunition in a raid in the southeastern town of Kouvola in June.

A local man was under investigation for unauthorized possession of weapons and explosives, police said in a statement.

The 107 weapons seized included rifles, shotguns and pistols. The police also seized 226 different gun parts and 125,000 rounds of ammunition.

State broadcaster said the suspect was an elderly man who was currently not being held in custody. The local police did not provide any further details when contacted.

Police gave no reason why the raid, two months ago, was only being announced now. They said the investigation could last several months.