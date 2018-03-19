FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 19, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Finland's financial watchdog tightens mortgage loan cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 19 (Reuters) - Finland’s financial watchdog on Monday decided to tighten the loan cap for other than first home purchases, saying it was concerned over growing household debt in the Nordic country.

The maximum loan-to-collateral ratio for loans other than first-home loans will be tightened by 5 percentage points to 85 percent in July.

“Household indebtedness is the most significant vulnerability of the Finnish financial system,” the watchdog said. Finnish household debt to disposable income ratio reached 128 percent last year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.