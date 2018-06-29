FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 29, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Finland introduces systemic risk buffer on banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 29 (Reuters) - Finland’s financial watchdog said on Friday it would impose additional capital requirements on banks, a so-called systemic risk buffer, partly to mitigate the risks from Nordea’s planned move of its headquarters from Stockholm to Helsinki.

“The structural systemic risks are so high in Finland’s financial system that it is justified to impose a systemic risk buffer on all credit institutions,” said Marja Nykanen, chairwoman of the Finnish Supervisory Authority.

The additional buffer, which will take effect from July 2019, will be 3 percent for Nordea, 2 percent for Op Group, 1.5 percent on Municipality Finance Plc and 1 percent on other Finnish credit institutions. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.