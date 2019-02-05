Finland receives over 18 bln euros of interest for 10-year bond issue

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finland has received over 18 billion euros of interest from investors in the initial stages of marketing a 3 billion euro 10-year syndicated bond issue, according to a lead manager.

The country has now opened books and will start taking orders, having set price guidance at 21 basis points below swaps. This translates to a yield of just over 0.50 percent, by Reuters calculations.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday via lead managers BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan, Nomura and Nordea. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Virginia Furness)