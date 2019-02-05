UPDATE 2-Finland joins the bond party with record demand for 10-year issue

(Adds final pricing and demand details, quote from Finnish debt agency official)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finland became the latest euro zone country to generate record levels of demand for a new 10-year issue on Tuesday, providing further proof of the popularity of safe haven euro zone debt against a backdrop of weakening global growth.

The country’s debt agency received over 21 billion euros of orders at one stage for the three billion euro September 2019 issue, and though this fell to 14.5 billion euros as lead managers adjusted the price, that is still a record for Finland.

“We’ve already had a few euro zone deals that have broken records in terms of order books, and this Finland deal suggests there is still a lot of pent up investment needs out there,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“This demand is also driven by risk sentiment overall and expectations over central bank action from the Fed and the ECB. Lower yields for longer is getting more and more entrenched.”

Finland’s state treasury launched the bond syndication - where a borrower appoints banks to sell debt directly to investors - on Tuesday after a string of other euro zone countries including Italy and Spain found record demand for similar deals in recent weeks.

The demand at one point was nearly twice the demand on its previous bond issue, and lead managers used this to push down the yield on offer.

This made many investors reconsider and take their orders out, but the final order book was still in excess of 14.6 billion euros - the highest ever for Finland, according to its state treasury.

“The order book was the largest we have had but the high demand was somewhat expected as we have recently seen record investor demand in the debt sales of other European sovereigns as well,” said Anu Sammallahti, deputy director at the state treasury of Finland.

“Uncertainty about the global economy and the likelihood of interest rates staying low may explain why there is so much demand for government bonds,” she added.

Having started marketing the September 2029 bonds at 19 basis points below swaps, lead managers set the final price at 23 basis points below mid-swaps, and a yield of 0.539 percent.

An outstanding September 2027 bond trades at a yield of 0.31 percent and September 2028 debt at 0.43 percent.

BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan, Nomura and Nordea managed the trade. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Additional reporting by Anne Kauranen in HELSINKI Editing by Virginia Furness and Frances Kerry)