Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 14, 2019 / 1:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Finland's finance ministry proposes 2020 budget deficit of 2.3 bln euros

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Finland’s finance ministry proposed on Wednesday a 2020 budget of 57 billion euros ($63.7 billion) and a deficit of 2.3 billion euros, up from a deficit target of 1.7 billion for 2019.

Euro zone member Finland’s economy has been growing in the past years after nearly a decade of stagnation between 2007 and 2015, caused, among other things, by a decline in Nokia’s once market-leading phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia. The ministry in June forecast Finland’s gross domestic product to grow 1.6 percent this year and 1.2 percent in 2020. ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below