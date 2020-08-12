Finland's finance ministry proposes 2021 budget deficit of 7 bln euros

HELSINKI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Finland’s finance ministry proposed a 2021 budget of 61.6 billion euros ($72.5 billion) on Wednesday with a deficit of 7 billion euros, down from an estimated deficit of 18.9 billion for 2020 largely due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Euro zone member Finland’s economy is expected to shrink by 7% this year, the Bank of Finland estimated in June.

On Friday, Finance Minister Matti Vanhanen said Finland’s fiscal policy would remain expansionary for at least two years.

He said Finland was not preparing any additional domestic stimulus packages for this year, on top of the European Union’s 750 billion euro recovery package that the bloc agreed in July.

The finance ministry’s budget proposal works as a framework for the centre-left government, which will continue to negotiate the details in September and is set to approve the final budget in October.

The proposal includes an initial investment of 1.5 billion euros in renewing Finland’s ageing fighter jet fleet, with a total estimated cost of 10 billion euros by 2031, despite the strain on public finances caused by the coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 0.8495 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Philippa Fletcher)