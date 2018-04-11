FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018

Rehn faces Hakkarainen in race for Finland cenbank top post

HELSINKI, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Union’s former top economic official Olli Rehn and European Central Bank supervisory board member Pentti Hakkarainen are among 10 people applying to become the next governor of the Bank of Finland, the bank said on Wednesday.

Incumbent governor Erkki Liikanen, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s rate-setting governing council, will complete his second and final seven-year term in July. His replacement is due to be named in May.

Rehn, currently the Bank of Finland’s deputy governor, announced his candidacy last week. He is considered the favourite for the job. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Hugh Lawson)

