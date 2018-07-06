Finland to buy missile system from Israel Aerospace

HELSINKI, July 6 (Reuters) - The Finnish navy will buy a surface-to-surface missile system from defense contractor Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), after it won a public tender, the defense ministry said on Friday.

The acquisition of the Gabriel Missile System will cost 162 million euros ($189.62 million), with a 193 million euros option, and will include launchers, missiles, simulators, test equipment, spare parts and training.

Delivery will take place during 2019-2025. The system will replace the navy’s current anti-ship missile system which is nearing the end of its life.

Norway’s Kongsberg, France’s MBDA, Boeing and Sweden’s SAAB also submitted bids, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8543 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Niklas Pollard)