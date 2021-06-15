Finland's central bank raises GDP and inflation forecasts

HELSINKI, June 15 (Reuters) - The Finnish economy will grow quicker than earlier expected as the pandemic fades, exports recover quickly and household consumption surges, the Bank of Finland said on Tuesday in a regular update of its projections.

The central bank lifted its 2021 gross domestic product growth estimate to 2.9% for this year from 2.6% projected in March while the 2022 estimate was raised to 3.0% from 2.7%.

“The rapid growth will, however, be temporary, and the pace will slow to 1.3% already in 2023,” the bank said. Inflation is expected at 1.7% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2022, both up from 1.3% seen in March.

But the bank also noted that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over and still posed some downside risks to the outlook.

"There is still the threat that it could worsen again, and this casts a shadow over both the growth outlook for Finland and that for the global economy as a whole," it said an economic bulletin.