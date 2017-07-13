Finnish 2016 GDP growth revised up to 1.9 pct

HELSINKI, July 13 (Reuters) - Finland's 2016 full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been revised upwards to 1.9 percent, from a March reading of 1.4 percent, preliminary data from the Statistics Finland (SF) showed on Friday. The euro zone's northernmost member is returning to growth after a decade of stagnation sparked among other things by the decline of Nokia's former phone business, rigid labour markets and a recession in neighbouring Russia. According to the revised numbers, the economy was boosted mainly by private consumption, which grew by 1.9 percent. Exports increased by 1.3 per cent in 2016. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Toby Chopra)