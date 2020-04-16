Finland's Finance Ministry expects economy to shrink 5.5% in 2020

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - Finland’s Finance Ministry expects the economy to contract 5.5% in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday, slashing its previous estimate of 1.0% growth from December.

“The biggest drop in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will be in the second quarter of this year, after which the level of growth is expected to pick up,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry raised its GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 1.3% from 1.1% and to 1.3% from 1.2% in 2022.