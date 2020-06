HELSINKI, June 16 (Reuters) - Finland’s Finance Ministry expects the economy to contract 6% in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday, in a further cut to its previous estimate of 5.5% contraction from April.

But the ministry raised its GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 2.5% from 1.3%, and to 1.7% from 1.3% in 2022.

Earlier on Tuesday, Statistic Finland said Finland’s gross domestic product fell 7.9% in April year-on-year. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alex Richardson)