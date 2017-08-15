FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Finnish flash Q2 GDP falls 0.5 pct Q/Q
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 15, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 2 hours ago

Finnish flash Q2 GDP falls 0.5 pct Q/Q

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Finland's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The figure compares with a 1.2 percent quarterly growth in the first quarter.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, second-quarter GDP was 1.6 percent higher.

In June, output fell 0.5 percent compared to a year earlier, while May's figure was revised to growth of 2.8 percent.

The Nordic member of the euro zone is slowly recovering from a decade-long stagnation sparked among other things by a decline of Nokia's former phone business, rigid labour markets and recession in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.