Finnish flash Q2 GDP falls 0.5 pct Q/Q

HELSINKI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Finland's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The figure compares with a 1.2 percent quarterly growth in the first quarter.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, second-quarter GDP was 1.6 percent higher.

In June, output fell 0.5 percent compared to a year earlier, while May's figure was revised to growth of 2.8 percent.

The Nordic member of the euro zone is slowly recovering from a decade-long stagnation sparked among other things by a decline of Nokia's former phone business, rigid labour markets and recession in neighbouring Russia.