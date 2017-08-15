FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Finnish GDP recovery stalls in second quarter
August 15, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 26 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish GDP recovery stalls in second quarter

2 Min Read

(Adds economist comments, forecasts)

HELSINKI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Finland's second quarter gross domestic product shrank from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data, denting hopes of a rapid economic recovery.

The Nordic member of the euro zone is slowly picking itself up from a decade of stagnation sparked among other things by a sharp decline in Nokia's phone business, labour market rigidity and recession in neighbouring Russia.

The statistics office said quarterly output was down 0.5 percent, after rising 1.2 percent in the first quarter.

However, on an annual basis, GDP in the second quarter was up 1.6 percent. In June, it was down 0.5 percent, compared to growth of 2.8 percent in May.

"The decline was a bit surprising ... Expectations for this year's growth will come down a bit," said Heidi Schaumann, economist at Aktia Bank.

Latest forecasts by the banks and the government see the economy growing between 2 and 3 percent this year and 1.5-2.0 percent in 2018.

"We will still likely see good growth this year, but not necessarily 3 percent."

Schaumann added that upcoming wage negotiation rounds were adding some uncertainty to the growth outlook.

"The economy still needs support from the wage side. I'm worried that the demands for price hikes may be a bit too tough and that we will face a quarrelsome autumn in the labour market." (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Terje Solsvik and Kevin Liffey)

