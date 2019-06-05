Bonds News
June 3, 2019 / 10:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Finland's Centre names Mika Lintila for finance minister in new cabinet

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 5 (Reuters) - Finland’s Centre Party named Mika Lintila as its candidate for the post of finance minister in the newly formed, centre-left coalition government led by Social Democrat PM Antti Rinne, it announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Lintila, 53, has been a parliamentarian since 1999 and has worked as Economics Minister since 2016.

The Centre Party, which won 31 of the 200 seats in parliament, is the second-biggest group in the five-party ruling coalition after the Social Democrats. It will get five posts in the cabinet, which will be sworn in later this week. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below