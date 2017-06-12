Finnish PM seeks to bring down his coalition government

HELSINKI, June 12 (Reuters) - Finnish three-party government should not continue in its current make-up following leadership change in co-ruling nationalist Finns party, Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Monday.

"Discussions are over. Our proposal (to MP's): There are no prerequisites for continuing cooperation with Finns Party," Sipila wrote on his Twitter account after meeting with new Finns party leader, anti-immigrant hardliner Jussi Halla-aho.

Sipila's Centre Party and Finance Minister Petteri Orpo's National Coalition Party are due to hold their own meetings around 1630 GMT to discuss the government's future. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)