New Finnish finance minister promises continuity when she takes office next week

HELSINKI, May 22 (Reuters) - Annika Saarikko, the leader of Finland’s Centre Party who will take over as finance minister next week, said on Saturday that there would be no major changes in policy when she replaces her party colleague, Matti Vanhanen.

“The policies of the Ministry of Finance will not change much. I think that we have already built many guidelines together with Vanhanen during my party leadership,” she told Reuters. (Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by Peter Graff)