UPDATE 3-Finland's new finance minister promises tough line on future joint EU debt

HELSINKI, May 22 (Reuters) - Annika Saarikko, Finland’s Centre Party leader, promised on Saturday to maintain a hard line in Brussels against future collective EU debt when she takes over as finance minister next week.

Saarikko, who is due to take over from Matti Vanhanen, her Centre Party colleague, in a transition that was planned months ago, promised continuity after tough negotiations with coalition partners over spending.

“I think that we have already built many guidelines together with Vanhanen during my party leadership,” she told Reuters, suggesting she would largely continue her predecessor’s policies.

Finland has been among the European Union countries most sceptical of joint borrowing. Saarikko told Reuters that in her new role she would continue to emphasise Finland’s position that joint borrowing agreed in last year’s landmark EU recovery deal should be a one-off, and not a feature of future EU budgets.

“I do not want to take Finland on the path of debt union,” Saarikko said.

The Centre Party announced earlier on Saturday that Vanhanen would step down and be replaced next week by Saarikko, now science and culture minister in the five-party centre-left coalition government. Saarikko said a new science minister would be named on Wednesday and both would take up their new posts on Thursday.

The planned mid-term switch was agreed when Vanhanen took over here the position from Katri Kulmuni, who resigned in June 2020 after admitting she had used taxpayers' money to pay for training in public speaking. Saarikko, 37, defeated Kulmuni in September to become party leader.

The coalition government published its public spending guidelines on April 29 after negotiations that dragged on for more than a week, as Saarikko and her party rejected several of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s proposals.

The coalition agreed to cap public spending at 63.8 billion euros with a deficit of 7.6 billion next year, and at 77 billion with a deficit of 8.9 billion in 2023. Saarikko’s Centre Party is seen as more fiscally conservative than Marin’s Social Democrats.

Disagreements between the two had raised concerns that the Finnish parliament would not pass the EU’s COVID-19 recovery plan, but on Wednesday it was approved with support from all the governing parties as well as one major opposition party. (Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Peter Graff)