FILE PHOTO: Clients enjoy their beers at the Czech-style pub-restaurant Vltava, amid a state of emergency due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in central Helsinki, Finland March 7, 2021. Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Finnish government plans to gradually ease the country’s COVID-19 restrictions towards the summer, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday.

She added however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and said the restrictions should not be lifted prematurely.