Nuclear group Fennovoima sees Finland reactor licence delayed
#Energy
September 18, 2017 / 7:29 AM / in a month

Nuclear group Fennovoima sees Finland reactor licence delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Finnish-Russian nuclear power company Fennovoima said on Monday it would likely get the construction licence for its reactor project in 2019, a year later than originally planned.

Fennovoima said design work by Rosatom - the Russian state-owned company due to supply the plant in western Finland and which also holds a stake in it - had taken longer than expected.

The company declined to comment on whether the delay could postpone the start of the proposed reactor, estimated for 2024. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

