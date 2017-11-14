FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Owner of Finnish nuclear reactor may seek further compensation
November 14, 2017 / 3:02 PM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Owner of Finnish nuclear reactor may seek further compensation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

HELSINKI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pohjolan Voima Oy (PVO), the largest shareholder in Finland’s long-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, could make additional compensation claims from suppliers Areva and Siemens following a recent setback, PVO said on Tuesday.

The start of regular power production at Olkiluoto 3 - Finland’s largest reactor - was last month postponed by another five months to May 2019.

“It (further compensation) has been briefly discussed (within PVO). I don’t want to enter further this topic as it is an issue for Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) to decide,” PVO CEO Lauri Virkkunen, told Reuters.

The owners and supplier are locked in a dispute over the plant’s delays at the International Chamber of Commerce, where TVO is claiming 2.6 billion euros ($3.06 billion) from the Areva-led consortium, which has filed a counter-claim of 3.6 billion euros.

PVO owns 58.5 percent of TVO, which will operate the reactor in western Finland. Fortum, the second-biggest owner, was not immediately available to comment.

“What I can say at this stage for Pohjolan Voima is that we are very disappointed with this development,” said Virkkunen, who is also the chairman of TVO.

France’s Areva has a 73 percent stake in the consortium supplying the reactor, while Germany’s Siemens holds 27 percent. ($1 = 0.8510 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
