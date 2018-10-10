FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Commissioning of Russian-supplied nuclear reactor in Finland likely to be delayed -consortium

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Finnish-Russian consortium’s plan to build a nuclear reactor in western Finland by 2024 is likely to be delayed as more time is needed to secure licenses, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The Fennovoima consortium includes Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom, Finnish power company Fortum and stainless steel maker Outokumpu, among others.

“Normally when a plane departs late it arrives late. 2024 would be extremely ambitious if not unrealistic,” the consortium’s chairman, Esa Harmala, told Reuters.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
